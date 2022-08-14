The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Reduced by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $121.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

