Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Takes $2.46 Million Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. DigitalOcean accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 706.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,717 shares of company stock worth $1,626,253 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -135.44, a P/E/G ratio of 166.02 and a beta of 1.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

