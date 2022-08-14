Tokenomy (TEN) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Tokenomy (TEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Tokenomy has a market cap of $5.81 million and $6,022.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,391.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004129 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00127057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00035981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00064790 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

TEN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.