TOKPIE (TKP) Trading Up 39.2% Over Last 7 Days

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $63,081.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 39.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

