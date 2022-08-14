TOKPIE (TKP) Trading Up 39.2% Over Last 7 Days

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $63,081.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 39.2% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000861 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
About TOKPIE
TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TOKPIE
Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.