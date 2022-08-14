Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Down 22.6% in July

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.
Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of TSEM opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $49.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.