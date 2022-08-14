Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Down 22.6% in July

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

About Tower Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.