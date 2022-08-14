TradeLink Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,800 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for about 2.3% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 43.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,030,000 after acquiring an additional 368,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $6,089,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,599,722.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 492,284 shares of company stock valued at $21,719,621 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $49.92 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

