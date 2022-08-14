TradeLink Capital LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for 4.4% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $86.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.49.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

