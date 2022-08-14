TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 5.6% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $15,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.62.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDG opened at $676.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $573.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

