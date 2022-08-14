Travala.com Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00003525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $44.46 million and $3.38 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00013947 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,574,537 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform.

Travala.com Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

