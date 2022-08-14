TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TANNL stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

