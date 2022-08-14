Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $13,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $100.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

