Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $158.69 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $158.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

