Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $12,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EQR stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.98. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

