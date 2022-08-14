Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 165 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

NYSE DFS opened at $109.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average is $108.87. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

