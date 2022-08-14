Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Shares of TG opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tredegar has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $391.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Tredegar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Tredegar’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.
Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
