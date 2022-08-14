Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Shares of TG opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tredegar has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $391.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Tredegar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Tredegar’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,195,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after buying an additional 176,531 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 695.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 142,469 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the first quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

