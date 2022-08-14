Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of TCN stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 452,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.39. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $29,049,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

