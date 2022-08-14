Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.76 billion-$3.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

Trimble Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 682,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Trimble has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average is $66.38.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.80.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Trimble by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

