TRON Price Tops $0.0705 (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. TRON has a market cap of $6.51 billion and $438.75 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002562 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000175 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003339 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000238 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000818 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,406,399,628 coins and its circulating supply is 92,406,409,648 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

