TrueFi Reaches Market Cap of $47.85 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $47.85 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueFi has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0872 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,391.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004129 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00127057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00035981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00064790 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

