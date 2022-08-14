U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLCA. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of SLCA opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.15 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,598,000 after purchasing an additional 140,656 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 392,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,233 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,365,000 after purchasing an additional 344,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,354,000 after purchasing an additional 243,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,262,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,878,000 after purchasing an additional 318,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Further Reading

