Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $460.05.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $395.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.32. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after buying an additional 110,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.