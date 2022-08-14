UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in UMB Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.91. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile



UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

