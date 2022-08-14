Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Cut to “Market Perform” at CJS Securities

CJS Securities downgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Unifi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Unifi has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $243.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Unifi alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unifi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Unifi by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Unifi by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 131,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 71,598 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Featured Articles

