United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 30.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

United-Guardian Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the second quarter worth about $334,000.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

