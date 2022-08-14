United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 30.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
