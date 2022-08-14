Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

UNIT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,758. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

Uniti Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

