Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.
Uniti Group Stock Performance
UNIT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,758. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02.
Uniti Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 81.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group
Uniti Group Company Profile
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.