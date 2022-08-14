US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Short Interest Update

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. CL King upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other US Foods news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

US Foods Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 69.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 276.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in US Foods by 53.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in US Foods by 744.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 582.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. US Foods has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $39.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

