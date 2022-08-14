USDK Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.57 Million (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.57 million and approximately $19.41 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com.

USDK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

