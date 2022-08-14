USDX [Kava] Price Reaches $0.95 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $105.66 million and approximately $254,346.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,297.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.42 or 0.00573811 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00258537 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001111 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013810 BTC.
- Alitas (ALT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Coin Profile
USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 110,655,912 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.
Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]
