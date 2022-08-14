USDX [Kava] Price Reaches $0.95 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $105.66 million and approximately $254,346.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,297.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.42 or 0.00573811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00258537 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001111 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 110,655,912 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.