USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of USHG Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of USHG Acquisition by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in USHG Acquisition by 4,860.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in USHG Acquisition by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in USHG Acquisition by 150.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in USHG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USHG Acquisition alerts:

USHG Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE HUGS remained flat at $9.86 during midday trading on Friday. 32,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. USHG Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

About USHG Acquisition

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

