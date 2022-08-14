VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
VAALCO Energy Trading Up 0.8 %
EGY stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $309.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.58. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.
VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VAALCO Energy (EGY)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.