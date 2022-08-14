VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

EGY stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $309.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.58. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

About VAALCO Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 787.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 556,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 493,407 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

