Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $60.77 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $60,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.26. 789,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,602. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.36 and its 200 day moving average is $250.99. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.