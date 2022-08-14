Valobit Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.26 Million (VBIT)

Valobit (VBIT) traded down 28.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Valobit coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Valobit has a total market capitalization of $20.26 million and $27,551.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Valobit has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002333 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013784 BTC.
About Valobit
Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. Valobit’s official website is valobit.io. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
