Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Boosted by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.9% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $48,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 533,829 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,867,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,809,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $157.95 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

