Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,743,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.52% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $564,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,124,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,020,000 after purchasing an additional 314,443 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 284,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 49,197 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.74. 7,878,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,198,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98.

