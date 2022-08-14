Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Raised by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.54. 9,075,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,323,789. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.