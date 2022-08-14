Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $249.05 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.78.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

