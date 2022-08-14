Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $208.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

