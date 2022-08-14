Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VTI stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.94. 2,366,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,666,661. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.