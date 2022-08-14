Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Tops $77.59 Million

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.38 or 0.00026230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $77.59 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,302.67 or 0.99985251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00047891 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001864 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

