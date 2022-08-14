Verasity Price Tops $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $70.18 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000844 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00061178 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

