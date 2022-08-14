Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Posts Earnings Results

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74, reports. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of VET stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. 3,714,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.77%.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 577,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 501,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VET has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.