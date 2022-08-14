Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

In other news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $738,360.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,845.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $514,708.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,472 shares of company stock worth $2,058,995. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.