Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.50.
Vertex Energy Stock Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.
