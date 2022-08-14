Vetri Hits One Day Volume of $10.00 (VLD)

Vetri (VLD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Vetri coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vetri has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Vetri has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vetri Coin Profile

Vetri (CRYPTO:VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global. Vetri’s official website is vetri.global. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vetri

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vetri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

