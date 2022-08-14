VIG (VIG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $29.00

VIG (VIG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $876,879.69 and $29.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,078,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin.

VIG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

