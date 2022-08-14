Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Up 26.5% in July

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 812,400 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 642,300 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Volcon Trading Up 8.8 %

VLCN opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Volcon has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $17.96.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Volcon will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Volcon during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Volcon by 135.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volcon in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Volcon in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Volcon in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

