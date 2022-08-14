Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.77) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.77) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.97). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vroom’s current full-year earnings is ($2.96) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

Vroom Trading Up 19.1 %

NASDAQ VRM opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.85. Vroom has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.88 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. Vroom’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Vroom

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Vroom by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 99,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Vroom by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 840,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 498,627 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vroom by 66.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,154 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vroom by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,873 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Vroom by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 62,173 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

