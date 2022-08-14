Wade G W & Inc. Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

