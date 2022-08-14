Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 285.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 5.1 %

PBW stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $96.48.

