Wade G W & Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,335,000 after purchasing an additional 76,072 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,054,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Clorox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,268,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $131.00.

Clorox Trading Up 1.2 %

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of CLX opened at $146.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.97 and its 200-day moving average is $143.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

