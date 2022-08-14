Wade G W & Inc. Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,129.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,920.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

